JUST IN: EFCC 'tenders apology,' releases Doyin Okupe

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have released Doyin Okupe, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday morning arrested Okupe at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at the instance of the EFCC.

The secret police subsequently handed him over to the commission.

But in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Okupe said he has since been freed and being apologized to by senior operatives of the commission.

“I was arrested & detained @ the MMIA, Lagos this morning, 12th Jan on my way to UK for medicals; years after my passport had been withheld by the FHC Abuja,” the Labour Party chieftain wrote via his Twitter handle, @doyinokupe. “I just left the EFCC office where Snr Officers in Lagos & Abuja appologised to me for the error.

“OCCUPATIONAL HAZZARD abi?”