JUST IN: Court affirms Ifeanyi Odii as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate

A federal high court sitting in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State has nullified the rescheduled primary elections of the Primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State.

The Court ruled that the primary elections, that took place on June 5 and 6, 2023, which produced Senator Obinna Ogba as a governorship candidate and others were illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The Court also affirmed the primary elections earlier conducted, which held on May 29, 2022 in the state that produced Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii as governorship candidate of the PDP