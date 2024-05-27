Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, says his administration will within the next one year give Umuahia, the seat of government, the status befitting of a state capital.

Governor Otti, who had often described Umuahia as a glorified village, said the state government will on Tuesday flag off a multi-billion Naira Terminal project in the capital city.

The Governor spoke during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to commemorate his one year anniversary in office. The event held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia.

He said that the idea behind the project is to have all the motor parks and railway terminal accommodated in the same place, stressing that Umuahia in the next one year will receive a facelift befitting a capital city.

“We want Umuahia to be a proper capital city. We want all the parks and the markets to be in the same place, even the railway terminal.

“You know the railway is coming from Aba, and very soon, it will hit Umuahia. We have already agreed with them to move the Umuahia Central Terminal into the same place.

“So, Umuahia, in the next one year, you may not be able to recognise it if you travel,” Governor Otti disclosed.

The Governor assured that his government would continue to do the right things in spite of whose ox is gored, and appealed to the citizens to always pray for his administration.

While promising to turn the story of Abia round for good, the Governor said he is not bothered about negative comments in some quarters as he is answerable to only God and Abians.

Governor Otti said there will be no division in Abia under his watch as everyone both indigenes and non indigenes resident in the state will be treated equally.

“In my administration, I have assured everyone that there will be no division. We are all one and the same people.

“I think what is most important is also that this administration does not discriminate, we don’t even want to know what part of Abia you’re coming from.

“We don’t even want to know what part of Igboland you come from. Once you reside here (in Abia), you are a part of us.That is why today, we have for the first time a Permanent Secretary, who does not come from Abia State, who does not come from any state in the South East but comes from Edo State,” Governor Otti stated.

He thanked God for the opportunity to serve the state as this would not have been possible without God and the support of Abians, and pledged not to disappoint God and the people.

The state Chief Executive said his administration is not celebrating the anniversary but marking same with the commissioning of landmark projects, executed by his government.

Preaching a sermon entitled, “Pay Back Time to God”, The Rev. Dr. Uma Onwunta of the Presbyterian Church, said God expects thanksgiving from his people, noting that what the Governor has done is in fulfilment of his vow to God.

According to him, one of the ways to pay back to God is through prayers and acknowledgment that without His Grace we can do nothing.

He stressed the need for Christians to yield themselves to God in thanksgiving, noting that a lot has been accomplished in the State under Governor Otti.

The Thanksgiving Service, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, chief press secretary to the governor, was attended by top government functionaries including the deputy Governor, Engnr. Ikechukwu Emetu; House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Emmanuel Emeruwa and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Austin Nmeregini; Chief Judge of the State, Honourable Justice Lilian Abai; Senator Darlington Nwokocha, member representing Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency, Chief Obi Aguocha; National Vice Chairman of Labour Party (LP) South East, Elder Ceekay Igara; Archbishop Chibuzo Opoko, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, and host of other dignitaries, including the Mayors, clergies and others.

