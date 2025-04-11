Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

on

JUST IN: Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, others Visit Buhari in Kaduna

A high-profile delegation of Nigerian political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, paid a courtesy visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna on Friday.

Also among the delegation were former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal; former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; former Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa; ex-Benue State Governor Senator Gabriel Suswam; and former Adamawa State Governor Jibrilla Bindow, among others.

In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Atiku described the encounter as an enjoyable one, noting Buhari’s characteristic sense of humour.

“As the Waziri of Adamawa, I remained in Adamawa for the Sallah festivities and stood in for the Lamido Fombina at several engagements,” Atiku wrote. “Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. It was a wonderful time with him—he had me in stitches with his signature humour.”

While photos and videos of the visit circulated online, Atiku did not reveal the purpose or outcome of the closed-door meeting.

The gathering has sparked speculation, given the political weight of those present, though no official statement has been released regarding any political discussions or agreements.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

