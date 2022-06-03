Just In: APC screening panel disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

The presidential screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants, and cleared 13, John Oyegun, chairman of the committee, has disclosed.

The Oyegun-led committee submitted its report to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu on Friday.

While submitting the report,Oyegun said only 13 aspirants out of the 23 that appeared before the committee were cleared.

He has not, however, named those disqualified and those given the nod to participate in the party’s presidential primary.

More later…