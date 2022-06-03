APC presidential primary: Only 13 youthful aspirants cleared - Oyegun

Chief John Oyegun, former national chairman of the APC and head of the party’s presidential screening committee, has said that only 13 youthful aspirants were cleared to participate in the presidential primary election scheduled to hold from Monday.

Oyegun who submitted the report of the committee to Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the party on Friday, had disclosed that 10 aspirants were disqualified.

The former Edo State governor, while addressing newsmen after submitting the report of the said only 13 “youthful aspirants” were cleared to run for the party’s primaries.