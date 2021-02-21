The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of seven of its officers who died when its aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i, crashed in Abuja on Sunday.

The jet en route Minna in Niger State crashed close to the runway of the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure.

In a statement, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal IO Amao, has ordered an immediate probe of the accident.

According to Daramola, the Air Force expressed condolences to the families of the victims who have been notified of the tragic occurrence.

Daramola said the officers were “scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State”.

He gave the names of the officers as:

Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).

Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot).

Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist).

Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).

Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).

Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).