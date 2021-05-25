The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris has said the £4.2m ‘looted’ by ex-governor of the state, James Ibori, has since been transmitted to Delta state government.

Mr. Idris made the disclosure before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on “Assessment and Status of all Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilization”.

He was responding to posers from the legislators on the difference between the Federation and Consolidated Revenue Fund Accounts of the Federation, and the desegregation of Recovered Assets and funds, according to Vanguard.

Recall that the Federal Government had recently announced that the government of United Kingdom had returned £4.2m said to have been looted by Ibori and his associates while he was in office as governor.