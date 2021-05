OBINNA EZUGWU

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, voted unanimously to retain Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent.

The committee also retained Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent, and Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent

It equally maintained Asymmetric Window of +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR.

