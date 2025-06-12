June 12 Mandate: Lawyer calls for recognition of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu’s role 

As Nigerians reflect on the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, a prominent legal practitioner and good governance advocate, Barrister Dr. Chima E. Nnaji, has renewed calls for the Federal Government to formally recognise the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the then Chief Electoral Officer who presided over what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election.

In a statement released to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day, Nnaji described it as a glaring injustice that while the significance of June 12 has been acknowledged nationally, the man who midwifed the democratic milestone continues to be left in the shadows of Nigeria’s political history.

“It is deeply preposterous to celebrate the outcome of a democratic process while ignoring those who ensured its integrity and credibility,” Nnaji said. “It’s like celebrating the birth of a long-awaited child while despising the midwife who ensured a safe delivery — even if the child was later snatched by cruel forces.”

Nnaji argued that the continued silence around Prof. Nwosu’s role is not only a historical oversight but risks sending a message that contributions from certain regions or individuals can be ignored due to ethnicity or political expediency.

“Let the delay in according the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu — a highly patriotic Nigerian — his due recognition not come across as the result of his place or circumstance of birth, being an Igbo man,” he warned.

The lawyer further called on President Bola Tinubu, who was a known ally of the late Chief MKO Abiola, to correct the historical injustice by honouring Nwosu’s contribution to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“President Tinubu, being a close disciple of MKO Abiola and now championing the renewal of the ‘Hope 93’ agenda, must not overlook this important chapter. He knows the depth and universality of the mandate Abiola carried,” Nnaji stated.

He also urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic and religious sentiments, warning that the continued manipulation of these fault lines by the political elite has entrenched poverty and underdevelopment across all regions.

“It’s time to take back our country from those who weaponize our differences to stay in power,” he said. “June 12 should not just be a public holiday; it must be a reminder of the need for national unity, justice, and vigilance against forces that seek to divide us.”

Calling for unity, Nnaji concluded: “Let us unite and insist on a Nigeria that honours all its heroes, regardless of where they come from. Only then can we truly live out the promise of June 12.”