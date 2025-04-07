The Nigerian Senate’s recent rejection of a bill to immortalize the late Professor Humphrey Nwosu, former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), has reignited concerns surrounding the long-standing issue of Igbo marginalization.

Nwosu is widely regarded for his commendable role in conducting the June 12, 1993 presidential election—an election still hailed as Nigeria’s freest and fairest.

However, senators from outside the Southeast region argued against honoring Nwosu, claiming he was partly responsible for the annulment of the historic election, which was won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, a Yoruba businessman and politician. These senators contended that Nwosu and the NEC leadership failed to sufficiently resist military interference that ultimately halted the announcement of the election results.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin announced the rejection of the motion, citing overwhelming opposition among senators.

The motion to immortalize Nwosu was jointly sponsored by several lawmakers, including Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), Austin Akobondu (PDP, Abia), Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central), and Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central). Other co-sponsors included Okechukwu Ezea (LP, Enugu North), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West), Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North), Anthony Ani, Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West), and Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North).

The broader question now emerges: Why would the Senate refuse to honor Humphrey Nwosu, the very man who oversaw what is still widely regarded as Nigeria’s most credible election—over three decades later?

Meanwhile, in his submission, Abaribe emphasized that Nwosu’s efforts, ideas, and sacrifices were pivotal in ensuring that the election was held on June 12, now recognized as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. He argued that the man who made this possible should be immortalized. Abaribe described how Nwosu risked his life to challenge the military dictatorship led by retired Gen Ibrahim Babangida, who ultimately annulled the June 12, 1993 election.

“His courageous defense of the democratic electoral process during the 1993 presidential elections led to the famous June 12, which ultimately confirmed Alhaji M.K.O Abiola as the winner of the election,” he noted.

“He stood his ground, ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral wishes and aspirations were realized, which culminated in June 12 being marked as the authentic Democracy Day due to his unwavering stance as an umpire,” the senator from Abia South expressed passionately.

Abaribe pointed out that what is today known as INEC resulted from Nwosu’s clear sacrifices, creativity, and professional dedication. He stated, “Professor Humphrey Nwosu laid the groundwork for the current Independent National Electoral Commission, and he passed away on the 20th of October 2024, at the age of 83.

“Despite his invaluable contributions, Professor Nwosu was seemingly overlooked until his passing, highlighting the complaints regarding the unfair treatment of esteemed public servants.” Consequently, Abaribe called upon the federal government to immortalize Nwosu by renaming the current INEC headquarters in his honor. He also urged the government to posthumously award Nwosu a national honor.

Despite Abaribe’s compelling presentation, the motion faced considerable opposition in the Red Chambers. Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) contended that if Nwosu had announced the complete results, he could have changed the course of history. “Nigerians were in pain because no one could quote where Prof Nwosu announced the result. I was an activist in that struggle. If Nwosu had had the courage to announce the results, he could have saved history. Professor Nwosu and Babangida misled Nigerians who voted in that election.

“If he was afraid of the gun, there were Nigerians who protested despite the threat of violence. Before his death, I would have expected Professor Nwosu to clarify his position, but he passed away without doing so. He cannot be honored,” Oshiomhole stated.

Other senators, particularly those from the APC, supported Oshiomhole’s remarks. Amid what seemed to be a stalemate in the debate, Deputy Senate President Jibrin called for a vote. Most senators voiced their opposition, leading to Nwosu not being immortalized.

When Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu died, the late Senator Uche Chukwumereije submitted a motion in the Senate requesting a presidential burial for him. However, almost all senators who were not of Igbo origin shouted him down and rejected the motion, labeling the Biafran leader as a rebel. Despite this, President Goodluck Jonathan overruled the Senate and granted Ojukwu a presidential burial.

These events highlight claims of marginalization faced by the Igbo. “The rejection of the idea of Igbo marginalization is problematic. Nothing illustrates it better than the recent Senate rejection of Nwosu’s honor. There is also the structural aspect of marginalization, with the South East lacking an additional state, having the fewest members in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the least number of local government areas in the country.

Furthermore, there is institutional marginalization, which includes the South East having the least federal presence and not recognizing deserving Igbo individuals for national awards, as was the case with Professor Humphrey Nwosu,” explained Comrade Afam Echi, a commentator on national issues.

Reflecting on the current situation for the Igbo in Nigeria, Kalu, who was the Governor of Abia State and is now a senator representing Abia North, lamented in Enugu on January 19, 2001: “In the early hours of Nigeria’s independence in 1960, my generation came into being at a time when the Igbo race had already achieved global acclaim as a noble and dynamic people—courageous, enterprising, industrious, and progressive. They played a significant role in Nigeria’s development and led in various fields of endeavor.”

Echi provided insights into when Igbo marginalization began, stating, “Igbo marginalization commenced in 1966 when then-Head of State, retired General Yakubu Gowon, formed his Supreme Military Council without including any Igbo representatives. Subsequent military leaders have followed this pattern, resulting in the Igbo nation having only five states in a 36-state federation, 95 local government areas in a country of 774 councils, and only five senators in a chamber of 109 senators, alongside underrepresentation in the House of Representatives.”

He continued, “When retired General Olusegun Obasanjo was Head of State, he built six new airports without any in the Igbo region. He established six new federal universities, again with none in the South East. Obasanjo even oversaw the creation of six new federal polytechnics, neglecting the Igbo area. On September 28, 1979, just two days before leaving office, he enacted Decree Number 90, which stripped the courts of the power to hear cases regarding ‘abandoned properties.’ Later, as a civilian president, he proposed excluding Imo and Abia states from the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

Years later, both Ebittu Ukiwe and Alison Madueke, prominent members of Babangida’s Armed Forces Ruling Council and Sani Abacha’s Provisional Ruling Council, were ousted from their positions for standing up for noble causes. Ukiwe faced backlash for opposing Nigeria’s rumored membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Madueke was criticized for advocating the release of Abiola from detention. No Nigerian of comparable status has faced such humiliation since.

Even after the return of democracy, those who defended their people faced severe retaliation. For example, Kalu’s airline, Slok Air, was forced out of business, along with Sosoliso Airlines owned by Sir Victor Ikwuemesi. Chief Cletus Ibeto’s cement factory was shut down, and Savannah Bank, where Chief Jim Nwobodo held substantial equity, also closed.

The administrations of Buhari and President Tinubu continued the trend of Igbo marginalization during their respective tenures in the APC-led federal government.