The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has described Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day as a celebration of hope, resilience, and national progress.

In a congratulatory message personally signed and released to mark the 2025 Democracy Day, Akinleye commended Nigerians for their unwavering commitment to democratic values, noting that the country is steadily transitioning from a developing nation towards a more stable and developed society.

He highlighted the achievements of Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, describing him as a symbol of true democracy whose administration continues to deliver on the promises of good governance and inclusive development in Osun State.

“As Nigeria marks her 26th year of uninterrupted democratic rule, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerians, particularly the resilient people of Osun State,” Akinleye said. “Today is a moment to reflect on our collective journey, to celebrate how far we have come, and to recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive, just, and prosperous nation.”

He praised Governor Adeleke’s people-oriented leadership, pointing to the state’s strides in infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and grassroots participation as evidence of effective democratic governance.

“Under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State continues to shine as a beacon of progress. His administration’s focus on transparency, community development, and innovation speaks to the real dividends of democracy,” he added.

Akinleye urged citizens to uphold the principles of justice, peace, and unity, stressing that with collective effort and dedication, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and attain greater heights.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, let us renew our resolve to work together in building a stronger, fairer, and more united nation,” he said.