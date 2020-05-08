Adebayo Obajemu

As part of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s continued efforts to support Federal, State and the Federal Capital Territory Governments in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has expanded its food donation initiative to assist the vulnerable among the indigenes and residents of Abuja. The project which is themed “Food for our Communities Campaign” and which was started by Julius Berger in Lagos State, has now been extended to the six Area Councils of Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The campaign also saw the company directly intervening with the palliatives-anchored CSR initiative in the Kagini community where food was donated to the natives and residents at the Palace of the Chief, His Royal Highness, Seriki Kagini, Alhaji Isah Jemutu Gbegbe, a former senior officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

From the palpably happy Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Denze, to the ebulient and appreciative Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya Maibayani a.k.a Bonboy to the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya, it was all commendations and encomiums for Julius Berger by the executive leadership of the Area Councils.