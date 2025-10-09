Julius Berger Celebrates Nigeria’s Cultural Diversity with Nationwide Cultural Day

Leading engineering and construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has once again demonstrated its commitment to promoting unity through diversity with the successful hosting of its Annual Cultural Day celebration on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The colourful event, held simultaneously across the company’s corporate headquarters, regional offices, and project sites nationwide, showcased Nigeria’s vibrant cultural heritage, reaffirming Julius Berger’s belief that diversity is both a strength and a unifying force for national progress.

This year’s edition featured an impressive array of traditional music, dance performances, cultural exhibitions, and indigenous cuisines, as employees turned out in attires representing Nigeria’s numerous ethnic groups. From Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt to the northern regions, Julius Berger’s sites were transformed into festive arenas of colour, rhythm, and camaraderie.

In Abuja, Head of Human Resources, Mr. Olorunfemi Ojomo, set the tone for the celebration with a message of inclusion and appreciation. He commended staff for their creativity and enthusiasm, describing the Cultural Day as a reminder of the company’s enduring values of respect, teamwork, and unity.

“This is one of those moments when we get to celebrate our diversity. Yes, it’s a time for fun, but more importantly, it’s a time to recognise that our strength as a company lies in our different backgrounds and cultures,” Ojomo said.

“Little things like this matter. They remind us that appreciating one another helps us work better together. So, to everyone here, I say welcome, have a fantastic celebration.”

Across regional offices, the festivities reflected the cultural richness of Nigeria.

In Lagos, the Yoruba heritage took centre stage with traditional drumming, dances, and local delicacies. In Abuja, teams celebrated Northern traditions with colourful displays of Hausa-Fulani culture, while in Port Harcourt, the spirit of the Niger Delta shone through in energetic performances and attire. Project sites across the East and other regions also joined in, each adding a unique cultural flavour to the day.

The Julius Berger Cultural Day has become a cherished annual tradition, reinforcing not only the company’s internal cohesion but also its broader commitment to corporate social values that strengthen communities and foster national unity.

Advertisement

This year’s celebration, themed around inclusivity and cultural pride, once again underlined Julius Berger’s long-held belief that Nigeria’s diversity is a powerful driver of innovation, peace, and sustainable development.

By integrating such traditions into its corporate culture, the company continues to position itself not just as a construction leader, but as a socially responsible organisation deeply invested in the well-being and harmony of its people and host communities.