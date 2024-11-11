Stock market drops by 0.20% WtD, sheds N119bn

The Nigerian stock market last week closed lower by 0.20% as Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria and 40 other stocks shed weight. The All Share Index and Market capitalization closed at 97,236.19 points and N58.920 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 6.5 billion units of shares were traded in 48,801 deals, valued at N75.7 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 31 stocks gained against 42 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

EUNISELL led other gainers in the course of last week with 45.91% growth, closing at N8.20 from the previous close of N5.62.

JOHNHOLT, CONOIL, Sovereign Trust Insurance and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings grew their share prices by 45.76%, 37.35%, 21.05% and 14.86% respectively.

Other among the top 10 gainers include: PZ 13.41%, Sterling Bank 11.70%, ACCESSCORP 11.64%, ARADEL 8.91% and WAPIC 7.61% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

OANDO led other price decliners, shedding 21.97% of its share price to close at N69.95 from the previous close of N89.65.

ABBEY BUILDING, DEAPCAP, TANTALIZER and MEYER shed 18.15%, 14.40%, 12.50% and 9.98% respectively.

Other price decliners include: ETERNA OIL (9.82%), International Energy Insurance (9.09%), JAPAULGOLD (8.89%), Royal Exchange (7.94%) and NASCON (7.83%) respectively.