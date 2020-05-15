Adebayo Obajemu

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, during the week continued its strategic commitment, consistent efforts and vigorous voluntary operations to support the Nigerian Government and people in the fight to contain the spread of corona virus in the country.

Sequel to extending its “Food for our Communities Campaign” to Kaduna and Kano States last week, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc yesterday also sent its hospital palliatives donation team to deliver hospital beds and mattresses to isolation centres in the two States. The Julius Berger team was led by the company’s Project Coordinator for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road construction project, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf.

The hospital beds and mattresses donation in Kaduna State took the Julius Berger team to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna, where the Julius Berger team leader, Ibrahim Yusuf, handed the beds over to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG, Alhaji Bashir Muhammed.

The Permanent Secretary, on behalf of the Governor and people of Kaduna State, thanked Julius Berger for the support the company offered Kaduna State “at this critical time of the covid-19 pandemic”. Bashir commended the company for its show of goodwill and asked the Julius Berger team to convey “the appreciation of the Kaduna State Government and people to the Management of Julius Berger for the company’s sensitivity, empathy and magnanimity”.

From Kaduna, the Julius Berger team travelled to Kano State where the company also donated more hospital beds and mattresses to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. The items were handed over by Julius Berger’s team leader Ibrahim Yusuf to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Abdulrahman Abba Sheshe. Yusuf said the donation of the beds and mattresses to the hospital’s isolation centre was Julius Berger’s sincere way of identifying with the immediate and critical needs of the hospital and the Kano community. The CMD, speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister of health, the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and the Kano communities, expressed gratitude for the donation by Julius Berger. He requested the Berger team to also convey the hospital’s sincere appreciation to the Management of Julius Berger for the kindness of the voluntary donation, adding that it will go a long way to assist the work of the frontline health workers in the fight to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in Kano.

Julius Berger which, amongst several other palliatives, has also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to hospitals in the country, pledged that its palliatives operations will continue to support the government and communities, until, according to the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr Lars Richter, “…the monster of covid-19 is collectively defeated and dislodged out of our country and communities