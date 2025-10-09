Broadband or Bust: NCC urges governors to dismantle barriers, drive Nigeria’s digital future

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has called on state governments to remove the regulatory and infrastructural barriers stifling broadband expansion across the country, warning that failure to act could push many communities into digital and economic isolation.

Dr. Maida made the appeal during a high-level business roundtable on broadband investment and connectivity held at the NCC Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja, on October 8, 2025. The event, themed “Right of Way and Protection of Broadband Infrastructure – The Road to Success in Broadband Investment and Connectivity,” brought together governors’ representatives, industry leaders, and security agencies.

With Nigeria’s broadband penetration standing at 48.81% as of August 2025, the NCC chief said urgent reforms were needed to achieve the 70% penetration target outlined in the National Broadband Plan (2020–2025).

“How much is an hour of connectivity worth?” Dr. Maida asked rhetorically. “For the entrepreneur in Lagos, the miner in Zamfara, or the technician in Yenagoa—connectivity is the quiet enabler. When it fails, opportunities vanish, productivity stalls, and, in critical moments, lives can even be lost.”

Broadband as National Security and Economic Infrastructure

Maida underscored that broadband infrastructure has become the backbone of Nigeria’s modern economy, demanding the same level of protection and policy support as oil pipelines or power grids.

He cited recent data showing the magnitude of the challenge: between January and August 2025, Nigeria recorded 19,384 incidents of fibre cuts, over 3,000 cases of equipment theft, and nearly 19,000 site access denials.

“These are not just operational inconveniences, they are threats to our national security and economic competitiveness,” he warned.

To address these challenges, the NCC announced the implementation of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Presidential Order, signed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024. The order empowers security agencies to protect telecom assets and prosecute offenders. Dr. Maida noted that the collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has already led to the dismantling of major vandalism and theft networks.

States Urged to Align on Right of Way Fees

A key highlight of Maida’s address was his call for harmonised Right of Way (RoW) policies across states. He commended Adamawa, Bauchi, Enugu, Benue, and Zamfara for recently waiving RoW fees – joining six other states that had previously done so – but lamented that inconsistent state policies continued to slow broadband rollout.

“Uniform, predictable RoW fees and clear permitting service level agreements are essential if we are serious about achieving nationwide connectivity,” Maida said.

Despite more than $1 billion in new broadband investment commitments by operators this year, he noted that policy fragmentation and bureaucracy continue to discourage investors and delay infrastructure projects.

New NCC Reforms: Ease of Doing Business and Connectivity Index

At the event, the NCC unveiled two major initiatives designed to make broadband investment more transparent and efficient.

The first is the Ease of Doing Business Portal, a digital one-stop platform that provides investors with up-to-date information on broadband policies, regulatory requirements, and incentives across Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT.

The second is the Nigeria Digital Connectivity Index (NDCI), a new benchmarking system that will annually assess and publish each state’s digital readiness, infrastructure growth, and competitiveness in attracting broadband investments.

“These tools will promote accountability, healthy competition, and data-driven policy across all levels of government,” Dr. Maida said.

‘A National Mission, Not a Federal Push’

Closing the session, the NCC boss emphasised that bridging Nigeria’s digital divide requires strong collaboration between the federal and state governments.

“This is not a federal project, it is a national mission,” he declared. “With alignment, our states can become engines of digital growth. Without it, we risk being left behind in the global digital race.”

Maida ended with a stark warning: “The digital race is accelerating. If our broadband backbone is weak, our youth will be marginalised. A community without connectivity today is a community without opportunity tomorrow.”

He urged governors to show political will by removing barriers to telecom expansion and supporting policies that promote broadband access for all Nigerians.

“Will we align, or be left behind?” he asked.