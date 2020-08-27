Former President Goodluck Jonathan has contributed Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election on Thursday as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group for another five years.

On his verified twitter handle, the former President said: “I’m proud of him because he is a man of vision & capacity. I urge him to deploy his skills to ensure that the positive impact of the Bank’s devt. initiatives is felt across the continent.”

Adesina secured a second five-year term as President of the AFDB after getting 100 per cent votes of all regional and non-regional members of the bank.

The Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs Niale Kaba, announced this after the election conducted by virtual on Thursday.

Adesina was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015, and will begin his new term of another five years on September 1.

Kaba said she was delighted that the Board of Governors had re-elected Adesina for a second term in office as President.

“As shareholders, we strongly support the Bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the Bank over the next five years,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesina’s first term focused on the bold new agenda for the Bank Group based on five development priorities known as the High 5s

The High 5s are Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

NAN recalls that the AfDB president had on Wednesday said the Bank achieved impactful results on the lives of 335 million Africans, including 18million people with access to electricity, 141 million people benefited from improved agricultural technologies for food security.

According to him, 15 million people have access to finance from private investments, 101 million people provided with access to improved transport and 60 million people gained access to water and sanitation.

The Bank has maintained its AAA-ratings by all major global credit rating agencies for five years in a row while the Board of Governors of the Bank Group approved a 125 per cent increase in the General Capital of the Bank.

The capital rose from 93 billion dollars to 208 billion dollars, the largest in the history of the Bank