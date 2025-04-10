Jim Ovia receives prestigious Freedom of the City of London honour

Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, has been admitted into the esteemed ranks of the Freemen of the City of London, in a distinguished ceremony held at the historic Mansion House, City of London.

This honour, one of the oldest surviving ceremonial traditions in the United Kingdom dating back to the 13th century, was bestowed upon Mr. Ovia in recognition of his exceptional contributions to global finance, economic development, and philanthropy. Historically granting freemen special privileges within the city, the Freedom of the City of London today stands as a symbolic gesture of appreciation for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to society. Mr. Ovia now joins an illustrious list of recipients that includes global icons such as Nelson Mandela, Sir Winston Churchill, Bill Gates, Desmond Tutu, Harry Kane, Morgan Freeman, and Ian Wright.

Reacting to the honour, Mr. Ovia expressed deep gratitude: “It is indeed a great honour to be admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London. This recognition is not only a reflection of my personal journey but also a tribute to the dedicated Zenith Bank team who have built a world-class institution. I dedicate this to the people of Nigeria and Africa, whose resilience and determination continue to inspire me. I look forward to contributing further to the economic transformation of our continent and beyond.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, congratulated Mr. Ovia on the achievement, describing him as “a distinguished ambassador of Nigeria’s private sector.”

“This honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and enterprise. Your role in shaping Nigeria’s financial services sector and strengthening ties between Africa and the global economy is both commendable and inspiring,” the statement read.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by an array of prominent dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON. Other notable attendees included Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, MFR; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal; Group Managing Director of TGI Group, Mr. Rahul Savara; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR; and His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who joined Zenith Bank executives in celebrating this milestone.

Jim Ovia’s latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for his impact in banking, education, and philanthropy. He is a recipient of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) and the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM), both conferred in 2022. He was named Banker of the Year in 2007 and Titan of the Year in 2024 by ThisDay newspaper. He also received the African Business Leader Award from the Africa-America Institute and honorary degrees from the University of Lagos and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Forbes Africa has also named him among the most influential figures in African banking.