The Federal Government on Thursday said the massive exodus of Nigerians out of the county in search of greener pastures was responsible for the high influx of people demanding passports.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this at the 64th session of the State House Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said in 2022, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) issued the highest number of passport booklets totalling 1,899,683 in over seven years.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said about 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenships in 2022 alone.

Belgore also said 150 Nigerians renounced their citizenship between 2006 to 2021.

“In 2022, however, 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship”, Belgore stated.