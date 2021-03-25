The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it has commenced the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

The registration, according to a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday, has been scheduled to take place in 700 centres across the country.

Benjamin said that all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration.

“For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise,” the statement said.

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng. The approved schedule for registration and examination is that the registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.

“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24. UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021,’’ he stated.

The statement added that venues of the examination would be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town with the registration fee for the 2021 application documents still N3, 500 and N500 for recommended Reading Text.

It stated that further information regarding the registration processes and requirements would be made available on JAMB’s official website and also advertised in the electronic and print media from April 5.