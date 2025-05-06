Entertainment
Nigerians Make Bold Fashion Statement at 2025 Met Gala
Several Nigerian stars turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in New York, bringing vibrant African style to the red carpet in line with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Leading the pack was Tems, who returned to the Met Gala in a striking custom look by British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng. Her deep blue shirt dress with a green print, styled with a matching necktie, ribbon, and umbrella, paid tribute to Black dandyism.
Burna Boy, making his second appearance at the Gala, also wore Boateng—this time, a regal red tuxedo paired with an oxblood eelskin cape, inspired by his Nigerian heritage.
Ayra Starr debuted at the Met in a sleek black open-back gown with long gloves and a cane, embodying her bold, minimalist style in another Boateng piece.
Celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a host committee member, brought elegance to the carpet in a dramatic red gown by Prabal Gurung, reinforcing her cultural and literary influence.
Actress Ayo Edebiri paid homage to her father’s wedding attire in a leather tailcoat and long shirtdress by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, blending personal history with the gala’s theme.
Celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry wore a heritage-inspired look by Nigerian label Deji and Kola, emphasizing legacy and Black pride.
Ego Nwodim made her Met Gala debut in a bold three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers, complete with a cropped blazer, high-waisted pants, and peplum corset.
British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris opted for a clean, tailored suit by Tommy Hilfiger, while fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye continued to solidify his global status with a standout appearance.
Together, these Nigerian talents highlighted the strength, diversity, and global impact of African fashion.