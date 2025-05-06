Several Nigerian stars turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala in New York, bringing vibrant African style to the red carpet in line with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Leading the pack was Tems, who returned to the Met Gala in a striking custom look by British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng. Her deep blue shirt dress with a green print, styled with a matching necktie, ribbon, and umbrella, paid tribute to Black dandyism.

Burna Boy, making his second appearance at the Gala, also wore Boateng—this time, a regal red tuxedo paired with an oxblood eelskin cape, inspired by his Nigerian heritage.

Ayra Starr debuted at the Met in a sleek black open-back gown with long gloves and a cane, embodying her bold, minimalist style in another Boateng piece.

Celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a host committee member, brought elegance to the carpet in a dramatic red gown by Prabal Gurung, reinforcing her cultural and literary influence.

Actress Ayo Edebiri paid homage to her father’s wedding attire in a leather tailcoat and long shirtdress by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, blending personal history with the gala’s theme.

Celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry wore a heritage-inspired look by Nigerian label Deji and Kola, emphasizing legacy and Black pride.

Ego Nwodim made her Met Gala debut in a bold three-piece suit by Christopher John Rogers, complete with a cropped blazer, high-waisted pants, and peplum corset.

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris opted for a clean, tailored suit by Tommy Hilfiger, while fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye continued to solidify his global status with a standout appearance.

Together, these Nigerian talents highlighted the strength, diversity, and global impact of African fashion.