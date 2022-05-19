Iwobi's Everton beats Crystal Palace to keep Premier League status 

Premier league side, Everton, on Thursday night, defeated Crystal Palace by 3-2 to ensure premier league safety after an underwhelming campaign.

With the victory, the Liverpool based side which parades Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, now has 39 points to place 16th on the log, above both Burnley, 17 and Leeds, 18, both of whom have 35 points each with one match to go.

Norwich and Watford are already relegated, and would be joined by either Burnley or Leeds on the final weekend.

Everton came into the final two matches of the season knowing one win would be enough, and despite going down 2-0 in the first half, the Toffees put together a comeback that will be remembered for years in club lore.

Goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin ensured that the Frank Lampard coached side overcome the odds 3-2 to ensure safety.