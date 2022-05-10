Nigeria’s attorney general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, says he supported 6000 people with N3.2 billion in Kebbi State during Covid-19 lock downs.

The attorney general also said he made over 500 people millionaires in the state.

Mr Malami stated this at his Birnin Kebbi, GRA residence while hosting a supporters group on a solidarity visit last week.

Malami announced his intention to run for the governorship position of the state in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Malami who distributed 30 cars to his political associates and supporters in the state, including 14 Mercedes Benz (GLK), eight Prado SUVs, four Toyota Hilux, and four Lexus LX 570 each, pressure from residents residents of the state compelled him to run.

Days after sharing the car gifts, Mr Malami accused his detractors of spreading falsehoods about him despite the good he has done for people.

“One thing is certain arising from my submission, they are busy over the time destroying the lives of our youth, providing them with drugs.

“We have been busy over time supporting our teeming youth with offers, in terms of offers of employment, we have succeeded in supporting over 700 people across the state who gained employment.

“They have been busy destroying while we have been constructing, we have succeeded in constructing over 200 boreholes across the state, and we are supporting the state by way of creating over 500 millionaires across the state.

“We have succeeded in supporting over 6000 people who gained COVID-19 intervention of N550,000 each, which accumulated to about N3.2 billion, the minister said

He said “mischief-makers are now ready all over the place both locally and internationally in attacking my person in creating mischief, spreading rumours and indeed spreading lies that are baseless, unfounded.

“To this end, I want to state, I have not, neither my person, nor the foundation which I am associated, neither my friends have shared a single vehicle to any executive officer of APC in the state, much less of the delegates across the state, Mr Malami said.

Mr Malami is expected to face stiff opposition from the factional leaders of the APC in the state in his quest to become the party’s flag bearer.

A former governor of the state Adamu Aleiro is running a parallel secretariat of the party in the state, Premium Times reported.

Mr Aleiro is supporting the senate majority leader, Hahaya Abdullahi, who also declared his intention to contest the governorship election.