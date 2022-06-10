Dr. Alex Otti, a renowned economist and former bank CEO, has encouraged the electorates in Abia State to rally support for Labour Party (LP) with a view to taking the state back from those mismanaging it and returning it to the path of progress and development.

Otti who is the Labour Party candidate for the state’s governorship election, made the appeal in a thank you message to the party on Thursday night.

“I am grateful to God, the leadership of @NgLabour, and our numerous supporters for the opportunity to lead the charge to take back Abia from those who have held the state hostage for far too long,” wrote Otti via his twitter handle, @alexottiofr.

“As I express my joy & appreciation for this uncommon show of love & support, I want to assure you that it’s a call for us all to rise & join the movement. This is your time to take back what belongs to you & I have offered myself as a sacrifice to lead the charge. Please join me!”

Dr. Otti who is widely believed to be the rightful winner of the Abia State governorship election in 2015, will battle it out with Eleazar Ikonne, PDP candidate; Ikechi Emenike, APC candidate, among others, for the state’s top job in 2023.