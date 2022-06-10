2023: Tinubu will beat Atiku in Adamawa State - Babachir Lawal

Former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, has said Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will defeat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his home state of Adamawa.

The former SGF who is also from Adamawa, in an interview aired on Channels TV, said the APC has its tentacles all over the state, therefore, Atiku will be defeated in 2023.

According to him, “We are there, and we are the ones from Adamawa who will deliver Bola Tinubu in the same way that we delivered Buhari while Atiku was contesting, in the same way, Adamawa delivered Goodluck Jonathan while Atiku was contesting, so it is not a new thing.”

“We have our tentacles all over the state; it is our state, and we know our tendencies, Bola Tinubu will win Adamawa state.

“Whether Tinubu makes it or not, only God knows, but we will work towards it and we believe that we have the instruments, we have the resources – both material and intellectual – to deliver Bola Tinubu as the president.

“Tinubu is a very good man. He is a very kind man, and you need to hear from some of the people he has helped, so many all over the country.

“He has sponsored people in Taraba, in Adamawa, in Gombe; he is somebody that has been helpful to almost every politician across the country.”

When asked if he hopes to be picked as Tinubu’s running mate, Lawal said he is not aspiring to hold such office.