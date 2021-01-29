Adebayo Obajemu

Total Nigeria Plc on Thursday published its unaudited Full Year earnings for the period ended 31, December 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Oil firm in the 12 months period of 2020 reported a turnover of N204.16 billion, down by 30.12% from the turnover of N292.18 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N2.24 billion, down by 1.55% from the profit after tax of N2.279 billion achieved in 2019.

Earnings per share decreased by 1.55% year on year to N6.61 from the earnings per share of N6.71.

At the share price of N143, the P.E ratio of Total Nigeria Plc stands at 21.64x with earnings yield of 4.62%.