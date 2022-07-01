Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has described as misguided the decision of one his support groups to include his pictures on prayer mats.

Images of Muslim prayer mats bearing Obi’s pictures had emerged on social media on Thursday, triggering different reactions.

While many condemned it, others insisted that no insult was intended.

However, reacting to the development in a statement via his twitter account on Friday, Obi said he respects every religion and would never sanction the inclusion of his picture on prayer mats.

“The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion,” Obi said.

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria.”