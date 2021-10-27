The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has denied advocating for $200m loan for mosquito nets, describing the report as fake news.

The agency’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Mohammad Ohitoto, in a statement titled ‘NPHCDA did not advocate for $200m loan for malaria nets,’ noted that the allocations were unfounded.

The denial follows a report that the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, buttressed that the $200m loan by the Federal Government was for importation and local production of mosquito nets.

However, the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans on Tuesday kicked against the proposal by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Clearing the air, the statement mentioned that the Agency is not in charge of the Malaria programme, and therefore, has no reason to intervene in its funding processes.

“The attention of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has been drawn to an online publication quoting the ED/CEO NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib as advocating for a $200 million loan for the importation and local production of mosquito nets in the country,” the statement said.

“This is to inform Nigerians that this statement is not only untrue, it is a figment of the imagination of the writer as the CEO never discussed the malaria programme nor granted any interview on the malaria programme.

“It is pertinent to state that the Malaria programme is the responsibility of the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

“Therefore, the NPHCDA Chief Executive has no reason whatsoever to discuss or advocate for funding for such intervention.

“This news is outrightly unfounded and fake and should be disregarded by all well meaning Nigerians.”

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!