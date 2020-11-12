OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa describes as unfair, the application of some laws in the country that allows some states like Zamfara mine and manage gold and other solid minerals in their domains while stopping Niger Delta states from managing their oil and gas resources.

Okowa who spoke during an interaction with journalists in Asaba, the state capital on Thursday, noted that the policy was “discriminatory”.

According to him, the states in the South-South region were united in the quest for the restructuring of the country.

“We cannot apply laws in such a manner that it becomes discriminatory because you cannot mine solid minerals somewhere in Zamfara and you can’t allow Niger Delta to manage their oil,” he said.

The Delta governor who is the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum argued that Nigeria isn’t making progress as it ought to because the issues of restructuring and resource control are yet to be addressed.

According to him, restructuring and resource control as well as security would form a major plank of the discussion at a meeting between a presidential delegation and leaders of the South-South billed for Port Harcourt on Friday.

“The South-South Governors have been at the forefront for the devolution of power to states and local governments.

“Restructuring, resource control, and security of the country, especially in the Niger Delta will be a major topic of discussion at the Presidential parley coming up in Port Harcourt,” he noted.