Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido for questioning over the “Jaye Lo” music video, which it said was capable of inciting anarchy in Nigeria.

MURIC founder and executive director, Ishaq Akintola, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Davido had taken to his Twitter page to promote a music video, saying, “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single “Jaye Lo.”

In the video, some persons were seen in a mosque setting, dressed in Jalabiyas, praying in the Islamic way before delving into singing and dancing while reciting Quranic verses.

Logos Olori was also seen on the rooftop of a building that seemed like a mosque.

“We alert men of the Department of State Services to invite both men for questioning to explain why they chose to produce and promote a musical video capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria,” Mr Akintola said.

“In the same vein, we invite the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to immediately ban the insensitive musical video captioned ‘Jaye Lo’ by Logos Olori.”

Although Davido has since deleted the video on his Twitter page, Mr Akintola said the video portrayed Islam in a bad light and must be removed, or Davido faces spiritual or legal action or both.

“We hereby give Davido and Logos Olori seven days ultimatum to pull down the music video or face spiritual or legal action or both,” Mr Akintola said, describing the video as a “mockery” of Muslim spiritual life.

He added, “We will therefore employ a spiritual weapon on those who attack our spiritual way of life.”

He said MURIC had received complaints about the music video, which he described as “insensitive to Muslim feelings.”

“There is no iota of doubt that both men, Davido and his signee, have no modicum of respect for the faith of Islam. They have provoked millions of Nigerian Muslims,” said Mr Akintola.

He recounted that “provocative” artworks of such nature had stirred riots in the past and claimed hundreds of lives and properties.

“What Davido and Logos Olori have done with this video is equivalent to seeking repeat destruction of lives and properties in the country. All level-headed and right-thinking Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations, must condemn it,” said Mr Akintola.

He added, “At this juncture, we call on Nigerian Muslims to start reciting Al-Qunut after seven days from today, Monday, July 24, if the horrendously offensive video is not pulled down within seven days.”

Mr Akintola urged Muslims to remain calm and refrain from attacking Davido, even though “Muslims do not joke with our religion.”

