The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded immediate reversal of hike in fuel price, as announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Recall that the NNPCL increased the pump price of petrol from N600 to N855 and N897 per litre, depending on the location.

But the NLC on Tuesday argued that the hike has worsened the misery of Nigerians.

News continues after this Advertisement

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, who condemned the hike, accused the Federal Government of betraying labour movement.

“We demand the immediate reversal of the latest increase in the pump of PMS across the country, release of all those incarcerated or being prosecuted on the assumption of having participated in the recent protests,” he said.

“Halt the indiscriminate arrest and detention of citizens on trumped up charges, reversal of the 250% tariff hike in electricity, stop to the hijack of the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“End to policies that engender hunger and insecurity, Halt to government’s culture of terror, fear and lying. We are guided by our belief in our country and the need to secure and sustain its sovereignty, integrity and welfare of the people.”

Ajaero said the current administration is yet to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

While accusing the government of insincerity, Ajaero described the policies of the current administration as traumatic.

He recalled how President Bola Tinubu gave labour leaders the option of choosing from N250,000 as the new minimum wage in exchange of petrol price at N1,500, and said they rejected the offer due to the impact it would have on Nigerians.

“But here we are, barely one month after and with the government yet to commence payment of the new national minimum wage, confronted by a reality we cannot explain. It is both traumatic and nightmarish.

“Yet, when we told the government that it’s approach to resolving the fuel subsidy contradictions was patently faulty and would not last, it’s front-row cheer leaders sneered at us, saying we did not understand basic economics.

“But if truth be told, this act of betrayal is consistent with the character of this government. We recall the assurances we were given by the leadership of the National Assembly on the 250% tariff hike, that it had been dealt with and there was no need to openly engage the Minister of Power who was at that meeting,” he said.

Ajaero regretted that instead of the promised reversal, “the rate has since been jerked up further putting more Nigerians and businesses in jeopardy.”

News continues after this Advertisement