Kano State Government on Monday dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

The government said a new Emir will be announced shortly.

Minutes before Sanusi’s sack was announced by the state government, there was crisis in the Kano State House of Assembly over alleged attempt to dethrone the emir.

During the fight, security men were seen struggling to rescue the mace.

As of the time of filing this report, security has been beefed up.

It was learnt that the fight broke out during a debate on the report of the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It was gathered that the deputy speaker sought the approval of the house to present the report but opposition members disagreed.