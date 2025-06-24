Israel, Iran agree to Trump-brokered ceasefire after days of escalating attacks

After days of deadly hostilities that raised fears of a full-scale regional war, both Israel and Iran have formally agreed to a ceasefire proposal brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The truce, which took effect at 4 a.m. local time in Iran (6 a.m. in Israel) on Tuesday, follows an unprecedented exchange of missile and drone attacks that left dozens dead and many more wounded across both countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that his government had accepted Trump’s ceasefire offer. “We have agreed to President Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire. Israel has always stood for peace, but we will remain vigilant and ready to defend our people against any further aggression,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

The Israeli confirmation came hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, signaled Tehran’s own acceptance of the ceasefire. In a post on social media, Araghchi praised Iran’s Armed Forces for what he described as their “heroic resistance” and confirmed that military operations against Israel had ceased precisely at 4 a.m.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 a.m.,” Araghchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

This marks a dramatic reversal from Araghchi’s earlier stance, when he publicly dismissed the idea of a ceasefire and insisted Iran would not halt attacks unless Israel stopped its aggression first. Analysts suggest that intense behind-the-scenes diplomacy — spearheaded by Trump and supported by intermediaries including Qatar and Oman — was instrumental in bringing the two adversaries to the table.

Donald Trump, who is increasingly active on the international stage ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, declared the ceasefire a diplomatic win. Speaking from Florida, Trump said his intervention had “prevented a catastrophic war in the Middle East.”

“This is peace through strength. Both sides listened, and now we have calm — for the sake of their people and the world,” he said.

While the Biden administration has remained officially silent, White House sources confirmed that American diplomats were involved in parallel talks to de-escalate tensions. France and the European Union have since called for renewed multilateral engagement to build on the ceasefire and address the deeper drivers of conflict.

The ceasefire follows some of the most intense hostilities seen between the two rivals in years. On Monday, Iran launched several volleys of ballistic missiles at Israeli cities, killing at least four people in the southern city of Beersheba and injuring dozens more. Israeli Iron Dome systems intercepted many of the projectiles, but damage was reported in multiple residential areas.

Israel responded with air and drone strikes deep into Iranian territory, reportedly targeting IRGC missile sites and command facilities. Iranian media confirmed damage in Khuzestan and Kermanshah provinces, while unverified footage showed plumes of smoke rising from industrial zones.

The United Nations, Russia, China, and the EU all welcomed news of the ceasefire, though concerns remain about its sustainability. “The Middle East cannot afford another catastrophic war,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement, calling on both nations to use this moment to pursue diplomacy.

In Tehran, government-controlled media celebrated what it framed as a “strategic victory” over Israeli aggression, while opposition voices warned that the country remained dangerously close to open war. In Israel, where the attacks triggered nationwide alerts and mass evacuations in the south, public opinion has been divided. While many welcomed the cessation of hostilities, protest groups in Tel Aviv and Haifa have called for broader peace efforts and criticized the government’s handling of the escalation.

A Fragile Peace?

Despite the current calm, military analysts and diplomats caution that the ceasefire is only a temporary solution unless core grievances are addressed. Chief among them are Iran’s expanding regional influence through proxy groups in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and Israel’s continued operations in Syria and opposition to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“The guns have gone silent, but the underlying tensions remain,” said Dr. Noura al-Masri, a regional security expert based in Amman. “Unless the parties agree on clear red lines and confidence-building measures, we could be back at the brink before long.”

France has proposed a new round of multilateral talks based on the Vienna format, including the U.S., Russia, China, the EU, and regional actors like Turkey and Saudi Arabia. There is also renewed talk of reviving elements of the defunct Iran nuclear deal as a means of reducing tensions.

As of Tuesday evening, the ceasefire appears to be holding, with no fresh reports of missile launches or military activity. Both Israel and Iran remain on high alert, but for now, the world is breathing a sigh of relief. The real test, however, lies ahead – in whether this truce can lead to lasting stability, or whether it is merely a pause in a cycle of confrontation that shows no signs of ending.