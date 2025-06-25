Connect with us

Iran’s President announces end to 12-day war with Israel
Iran denies missile launches after ceasefire, warns of decisive response to Israeli strikes

Israel strikes Tehran after ceasefire collapse; Iran considers exiting Nuclear Treaty

Israel, Iran agree to Trump-brokered ceasefire after days of escalating attacks

Pakistan condemns Trump's strikes on Iran -just a day after nominating him for Nobel Peace Prize

Iran's FM arrives in Istanbul for Arab League meeting

Israel threatens Supreme Leader Khamenei after Iranian missiles injured 240

Six minors arraigned for beheading French teacher over caricatures of Prophet Mohammad

Turkey sends rescue teams to Libya as death toll from floods surpass 5,000

Leading Ecuadorian presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio shot dead

Published

6 hours ago

on

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has disclosed an end to the 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

Pezeshkian made this known in a nationally broadcast message via the state-run IRNA news agency as reported by AFP.

“Today, after the heroic resistance of our great nation, whose determination makes history, we are witnessing the establishment of a truce and the ending of this 12-day war imposed by the adventurism and provocation” of Israel, Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

This comes a few hours after United States President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had already agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” after 12 days of conflict, with the agreement set to be phased in over 24 hours.

According to Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Iran will halt its operations first, followed by Israel 12 hours later, marking an official end to the war.

The ceasefire announcement came after a series of intense exchanges between Israel and Iran, which saw hundreds killed in Iran and dozens in Israel.

Trump claimed that both countries had agreed to remain “peaceful and respectful” during each phase of the ceasefire process.

However, there was initial confusion over the ceasefire, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stating that there was “no agreement” on a truce deal yet.

He later hinted that Tehran might stop its attacks if Israel ceased its aggression.

“As of now, there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” Araghchi said.

Despite Trump’s announcement, explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, just hours before the scheduled ceasefire was set to take effect.

The Israeli military also reported intercepting Iranian missiles launched toward Israel.

Trump expects the ceasefire to last “forever,” saying, “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever.”

He congratulated both Israel and Iran on their “stamina, courage, and intelligence” in ending the conflict, which he believes could have lasted years and devastated the Middle East.

