Kenya protests turn deadly: 16 killed, businesses destroyed amid chaos

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead following violent anti-government protests that swept across Kenya on Wednesday, according to Amnesty International.

The protests, held to mark the anniversary of last year’s anti-tax demonstrations, which left at least 60 people dead, started peacefully but quickly spiraled into chaos. What began as a commemoration escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces in several parts of the country.

Downtown Nairobi, the heart of the demonstrations, was left in ruins. Burned-out shops, shattered windows, and looted businesses lined the streets on Thursday as business owners returned to scenes of widespread destruction. Thousands of businesses — from electronics stores to clothing shops — were ransacked or set ablaze.

The unrest erupted in the afternoon after the government reportedly ordered TV and radio stations to halt live broadcasts of the protests. The media blackout coincided with an upsurge in violence, as groups of young men clashed with police, lit fires, and hurled stones ripped from pavements.

Amnesty International’s Kenya director, Irungu Houghton, confirmed the death toll had reached 16. A coalition of human rights groups said at least 400 people were injured, with 83 in critical condition. Protests were recorded in 23 counties nationwide, signaling a country-wide expression of frustration.

Emergency workers reported treating multiple gunshot wounds, and local media suggested police had opened fire on demonstrators, particularly in towns outside the capital — though those reports remain unverified.

Anger is growing against President William Ruto, who came to power in 2022 with promises of swift economic reform and relief. Two years into his administration, many Kenyans are reeling under rising taxes, persistent corruption, and what they describe as worsening police brutality. Public outrage intensified earlier this month after a teacher reportedly died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

The latest protests reflect a growing wave of discontent and a breakdown of trust between citizens and the state, as calls mount for accountability, reform, and justice in one of East Africa’s most politically and economically significant nations.