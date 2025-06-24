Iran denies missile launches after ceasefire, warns of decisive response to Israeli strikes

Tehran has firmly denied claims that it violated a recently announced ceasefire by launching missiles at Israel, rejecting the accusations made by Israeli officials following what Tel Aviv described as incoming attacks from Iranian territory.

The denial comes in the wake of heightened tensions just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a brokered truce between Israel and Iran, facilitated by Qatar. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire agreement and ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran in retaliation.

But in a statement broadcast on state television Tuesday morning, the general staff of the Iranian army refuted the allegations, stating unequivocally that “no missiles were launched from Iran toward the occupied territories in the last few hours.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also weighed in, describing the Israeli accusations as “fabrications” and reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to ending hostilities—while simultaneously warning of a robust military response to any fresh aggression.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, without trusting the enemy’s words and with their hands on the trigger, are ready to deliver a decisive and deterring response to any violation,” the Council said in a strongly worded statement.

While denying any new missile launches since the ceasefire announcement, Iran did acknowledge earlier retaliatory strikes, including missile attacks on Israeli targets and a U.S. military base in Qatar overnight. The Supreme National Security Council characterized these actions as “a humiliating and exemplary response” to what it described as prior Israeli provocations and attacks on Iranian soil.

“The Islamic Republic responded to attacks on its territory in a timely and proportional manner,” the council’s statement read. “This forced the enemy into regret and the unilateral cessation of its aggression.”

The Iranian leadership insists the decision to halt its military operations was made independently as a show of strategic restraint, not as a concession to international pressure.

Israel Maintains Iran Violated Truce

Despite Iran’s denials, Israeli officials are standing by their version of events. Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel’s military intercepted at least two ballistic missiles allegedly fired from Iran. According to reports in The Times of Israel, air raid sirens were activated in parts of northern Israel, and defensive systems were engaged.

Citing these developments, Katz ordered direct strikes on Tehran, claiming Iran had broken the ceasefire and must “face the consequences of its aggression.”

No casualties have been confirmed from the reported Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, although Iranian state media reported damage to administrative buildings, including the Evin Prison complex. Iran has yet to provide details on potential losses from the Israeli attacks.

Ceasefire in Jeopardy

The war of words and military actions have left the fate of the fragile ceasefire hanging in the balance. While U.S. and Qatari officials have yet to issue formal responses, the credibility of the truce appears severely compromised.

Analysts fear that unless both sides de-escalate quickly, the region could slip back into full-scale hostilities. With Iran denying new missile launches and warning of readiness to strike back, and Israel pressing forward with retaliatory attacks, the prospects for peace remain deeply uncertain.

As both countries trade accusations and threats, international observers warn that miscalculations or misinformation could ignite a broader conflict across the already volatile Middle East.