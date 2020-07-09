Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note as the All Share Index rose further by 0.75% to settle at 24,278.07 points from the previous close of 24,097.48 points on Tuesday.

Investors gained N94 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 0.75% to close at N12.665 trillion from the previous close of N12.571 trillion.

An aggregate of 232.6 million units of shares were traded in 3,523 deals, valued at N4.698 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 25 equities gained while 8 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) led other gainers with 10% growth, closing at N11 from the previous close of N10.

Julius Berger, Linkage Assurance and Regency Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.90%, 9.30% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Berger Paint led other price decliners as it shed 9.63% of its share price to close at N6.10 from the previous close of N6.75.

Caverton and Ecobank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.40% and 4.17% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded 37.95 million units of its shares in 96 deals, valued at N67.2 million.

MTN Nigeria traded 27.97 million units of its shares in 146 deals, valued at N3.2 billion.

Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) traded 23 million units