Access Bank sets for fifth edition of Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton 2023

Access Bank Plc has announced the opening of applications for the fifth edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton. The application process began on Monday, June 26, 2023, and will run until Friday, August 11, 2023.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program spans three months and includes an eight-week mini-MBA training program conducted in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). During this period, participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their businesses in pitching sessions to a jury. The top finalists will present their business ideas, incorporating the knowledge gained from the mini-MBA program, and stand a chance to win financial grants and other consolation prizes.

Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head of Women Banking at Access Bank Plc, expressed her excitement about the launch of the new season, stating, “The continuity of the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton is a testament of Access Bank’s commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs in across Africa. We believe in providing women with the necessary tools, resources, and opportunities to succeed in the business world. We aim to build on the successes of previous editions and this year, we are increasing the number of beneficiaries to 120 women entrepreneurs.”

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program is designed to support female entrepreneurs who have been running their businesses for at least one year, have at least 50% ownership or controlling rights, and fall within the age range of 18 to 55 years. To apply, interested candidates must visit the official website at www.womenpreneur.ng and complete the online application form.