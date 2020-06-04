Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index grew further by 0.10% to settle at 25,407.96 points from the previous close of 25,383.43 points on Tuesday.

Investors gain N13 billion as market capitalisation appreciated by 0.10%, closing at N13.254 trillion from the previous close of N13.241 trillion.

An aggregate of 353.3 million units of shares were traded in 4,659 deals, valued at N7.04 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices while 19 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical led other percentage gainers with 9.70% growth, closing at N1.47 from the previous close of N1.34.

Skyway Aviation, Presco and Japaul Oil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.66%, 9.04% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 9.43% of its share price to close at N4.80 from the previous close of N5.30.

C&I Leasing and Afromedia Plc among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.35% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) traded about 50.29 million units of its shares in 269 deals, valued at N277.26 million.Nigerian Breweries traded about 45.93 million units of its shares in 75 deals, valued at N2.02 billion.Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 42.4 million units of its shares in 433 deals, valued at N1.06