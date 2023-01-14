Insulting remarks: Brymo tenders apology to the Igbo

Brymo, a Nigerian singer, has apologised to the Igbo over his derogatory comments against them.

This comes after some Nigerians signed petitions to stop the singer from winning the All Africa Music Award which he was nominated in the ‘Song Writer of the Year’ category

The singer had been under fire for stating that the Igbos are not ready to produce a Nigerian president saying that the region should test the waters with the vice presidential slot before aiming for the presidency.

He also made derogatory comments directed at the Igbo, saying “f*ck the Igbo” in one.

He went live on his Instagram account on Friday night to address the issue and clarify what led to his tweet.

Brymo said that issue started after he shared his opinion about author Chimamanda Adichie refusing a National award and accepting chieftaincy title in her hometown.

He said, “ It is very important you understand that this entire fracas began with me seeing in the media that Chimamanda Adichie refused some national honours and had picked up some traditional title in the East at home.

“And I suggested that for me, it says a lot about the Igbo presidency because that actual seat is what the region should be eyeing right now. I have clamoured for Igbo presidency in the last few years, you wouldn’t believe it.

“It will pop in your mind when you hear the news that Igbos do not actually want the presidency.

“I did not insult the tribe, I am sorry to anyone who it sounded as such to. I was trying to weigh into a very important matter”.

Watch video below: