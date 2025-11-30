Connect with us

Gunman kills four, injures 10 at child’s birthday party in California as police launch massive manhunt
Published

3 seconds ago

on

Gunman kills four, injures 10 at child’s birthday party in California as police launch massive manhunt

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday after a gunman opened fire during a child’s birthday party at a banquet hall in Stockton, California.

The shooting, which occurred around 6pm in the Central Valley city, left several children among the victims, according to Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. She said early indications suggest the attack “may have been a targeted incident.”

Stockton’s vice mayor, Jason Lee, described the tragedy as heartbreaking, noting the trauma inflicted on a gathering meant to celebrate a young child.

“A birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives,” he said. “Seeing our own children, parents and neighbours go through this shakes me deeply.”

Authorities confirmed that the shooter fled the scene and remains at large. A motive has not yet been established.

San Joaquin County District Attorney, Ron Freitas, urged members of the public to assist investigators. “If you have any information about this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in,” he said.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi assured residents that the city is deploying all available resources to support victims and locate the perpetrator.

“Our focus must remain on the victims, their families, and the safety of the community,” she said. “Families should be together instead of at the hospital, praying their loved one survives.”

Police investigations are ongoing as the manhunt intensifies.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

