Femi Adesina, spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari, has said bandits terrorising the northern part of the country are being eliminated and wasted by the Nigerian security agents.

Adesina in a statement on the security situation, on Monday said bandits are on the run and that ‘Northern Region is gradually breathing a sigh of relief’.

“In the past four weeks in the month of August 2022, four (4) notorious bandit warlords have been neutralised and wasted. Bandits attacks have been negligible and all together ceased. But the battle is not over,” he said.

“Finally the tables are turning. Bandits are on the run. The entire Northern Region is gradually breathing a sigh of relief. And the reverberations of the current onslaught by our patriotic military forces will soon reach every corner of our dear nation.

“Not too long now – every nook and cranny held bound by this satanic vermin birthed from the very cauldron of hades, will be expelled. This terror and horror unleashed on our once secure and peaceful nation is finally on its way out.”