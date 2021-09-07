Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari is presently receiving briefings from the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also attending the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Attendees at the meeting are expected to brief the President on the current security situation across the country as well as proffer solutions.

“President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on 7th Sep 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.