OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced the confirmation of the appointment of Ifedayo Adetifa as the director-general of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is following the resignation of Chikwe Ihekweazu after his appointment as assistant director-general of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO)

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, “President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)”.

Adetifa is an associate professor/clinical epidemiologist who received his undergraduate training at the University of Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria