The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N718.19 million to two security outfits to protect the 45-kilometre Abuja rail tracks and stations.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, made this known Wednesday while speaking with journalists at the end of the FEC meeting.

In March, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations after some gunmen planted explosives on the rail track and attacked passengers.

Bello said the security services are majorly to protect key infrastructures on the rail tracks, the signalling and communication equipment as well as the electrical system.

He added that the security agencies are Messers Al-Ahali Security Guards Limited and Messers Seaguard Security and Protective Company Limited.

“I presented a memo at the Federal Executive Council meeting of today, and the council approved a contract for the provision of security services for the Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit System.

“These companies are going to provide security to the entire 45 kilometres of track including 12 stations.

“Al-Ahali security guard Limited is going to secure 27.4 kilometres of the track, covering eight stations at the cost of N407,214,000 over two years, while Seaguard Securities and Protective Company Limited are going to secure 18 kilometres of the rail tracks including four railway stations and that is at a cost of N310,979,250.”