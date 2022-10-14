Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank posts N514m as profit in Q3 2022
Infinity Trust Bank

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Thursday published its third quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The Financial Institution reported a turnover of N1.46 billion for the 9 months period, up by 18.05% from N1.24 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 14.98% to N514.046 million from N447.069 million declared the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 12 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 10.30x with earnings yield of 9.71%.

