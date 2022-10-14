SEC says no recruitment exercise ongoing

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has denied conducting any recruitment exercise as being circulated in several websites and blogs.

The commission, in a statement Thursday, said: “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to several websites and blogs purportedly affiliated to the commission, which are said to be advertising on-going ‘recruitment exercise’ by the commission.

“They claim to provide vital information on SEC Recruitment 2022 as well as encourage applicants to apply through a fake SEC website.

“The commission wishes to inform the public that the referenced websites and blogs are fake, not associated to the Commission and that no such recruitment exercise is being carried out. For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has not advertised any vacancies and is not currently recruiting”.

The SEC, therefore, strongly advised the public to disregard the said websites and blogs and the messages being disseminated therein.