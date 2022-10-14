Bourse sheds N4bn as NGXASI closes lower by 0.02%

Adebayo Obajemu

The equity market on Thursday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index dipped by 0.02% to settle at 47,524.38 points from the previous close of 47,531.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.02% to close at N25.885 trillion from the previous close of N25.889 trillion, thereby shedding N4 billion.

An aggregate of 86.5 million units of shares were traded in 3,264 deals, valued at N2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 13 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Honeywell Flour led other gainers with 9.79% growth to close at N2.13 from the previous close of N1.94.

NEIMETH, FIDSON and CHAMS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 7.88% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UACN led other price decliners, as it shed 9.76% of its share price to close at N9.25 from the previous close of N10.25.

GEREGU, LASACO and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.02%, 6.67% and 5.45% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 19 million units of its shares, valued at about N324 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 8 million units of its shares, valued at N67 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 8.5 million units of its shares, valued at N166 million.