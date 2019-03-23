INEC to collate Benue supplementary polls result on Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the collation of results of the supplementary elections will take place on Sunday March 24, 2019, at the INEC state headquarters in Makurdi at 10am.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Benue State, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, made this known shortly after returning from monitoring the elections across the state.

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook